Quad Announces Cutbacks at Waseca, Minn., Facility
Quad/Graphics is eliminating 50 positions at its former Brown Printing publication printing facility in Waseca, Minn., as part of a plan to better position the plant for long-term success by focusing on special interest publications and journals. Claire Ho, Quad/Graphics' director of corporate communications, told the Waseca County News that impacted workers at the roughly 488-employee operation will be offered other positions within the company, primarily within its Wisconsin network of plants.
