OC's array of colors hit the roof

OC's array of colors hit the roof

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The roof color is meant to coordinate with the home's other features to make a house stand out. OC says sales of the designer shingles are strong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Jan 26 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan 26 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan '17 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan '17 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan '17 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC