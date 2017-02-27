Nielsen Is Ready To Release Total Content Ratings; MDC Partners's Revenues Were Up In Q4
After months of delay, Nielsen this week is finally set to roll out its total content ratings metric, which promises to measure video consumption and ad impact across linear and digital platforms. TCR will debut Wednesday with a "limited commercial release," Jessica Hogue, SVP of product leadership at Nielsen, told Adweek.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
