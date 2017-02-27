MDC Posts 'Disappointing' 2.3% Growth

MDC Partners posted a nearly 9% revenue gain in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $390 million with organic growth in the period of 3.8%, according to the company which released its latest earnings report this morning. Net income attributable to the network was $7.7 million during Q4 versus a loss of $26.2 million last year, including a non-cash impairment charge of $18.9 million related to one of its strategic communications businesses.

