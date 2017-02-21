MDC Partners to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mr. Doft will also participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 25th Annual Media & Telecom Conference at The Breakers Hotel in A live, audio webcast of the Deutsche Bank presentation will be available to the public at http://www.mdc-partners.com/#investors/events and will be available on replay for 90 days. J.P. Morgan does not provide webcasting services for this event.

