LSC Communications Reports Q4, Full-Year Sales

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, or 8.7% of net sales, compared to $111 million, or 11.1% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2015 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $370 million, or 10.1% of net sales, compared to $398 million, or 10.6% of net sales for full year 2015 "In our first quarter as a standalone company, we are pleased to have delivered results in line with our guidance," said Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC Communications' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2017, we expect to continue growing our industry-leading supply chain management services offering and are excited to execute our strategy as we enter our first full year as a standalone public company."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.