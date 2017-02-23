Konica Minolta Launches High Performa...

Konica Minolta Launches High Performance, Versatile New Series for the Commercial Printing Industry

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. , has announced the launch of the AccurioPress series including C2070, C2070P , C2060 and AccurioPrint C2060L models. The state of the art presses are the first toner based production devices under the Accurio brand and replace the bizhub PRESS C1070, C1070P, C1060 and bizhub PRO C1060L.

