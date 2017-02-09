Intrinsic Id's Broadkey(TM) Secures I...

Intrinsic Id's Broadkey(TM) Secures IoT with Key Management Software Powered by Sram Puf

Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of authentication technology, announced today the availability of BROADKEY, key management software powered by its award-winning SRAM Physical Unclonable Function technology. BROADKEY allows device manufacturers and OEMS to secure their products with a unique secret key and/or identity without having to add security-dedicated silicon.

