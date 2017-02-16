He's back: Pierre Karl Peladeau retur...

He's back: Pierre Karl Peladeau returns to Quebecor

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

The once and future media magnate was briefly leader of the Parti QuA©bA©cois, but left politics in 2016 during a tumultuous time in his personal life Canadian media tycoon Pierre-Karl PA©ladeau visits a music store on March 27, 2014 in Saint-JA©rA me, Canada. PA©ladeau announced on March 9 he would run as the Parti QuA©bA©cois candidate for the Saint-JA©rA me provincial electoral district, 60kms northwest of Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Jan 26 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan 26 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan 23 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan '17 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan '17 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan '17 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC