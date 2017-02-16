He's back: Pierre Karl Peladeau returns to Quebecor
The once and future media magnate was briefly leader of the Parti QuA©bA©cois, but left politics in 2016 during a tumultuous time in his personal life Canadian media tycoon Pierre-Karl PA©ladeau visits a music store on March 27, 2014 in Saint-JA©rA me, Canada. PA©ladeau announced on March 9 he would run as the Parti QuA©bA©cois candidate for the Saint-JA©rA me provincial electoral district, 60kms northwest of Montreal.
