He's back: Pierre Karl Peladeau returns as president and CEO at Quebecor

Pierre Karl Peladeau is returning to his job as the president and chief executive of Quebecor Inc., one of Canada's largest media and telecommunications companies. Peladeau, whose family founded the company , stepped down from the top job at Quebecor in 2013 and began a short-lived political career.

