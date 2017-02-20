FY2016 EPS Estimates for MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Cut by Jefferies Group
Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDC Partners in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the firm will post earnings of per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of .
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
