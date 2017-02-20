FY2016 EPS Estimates for MDC Partners...

FY2016 EPS Estimates for MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Cut by Jefferies Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDC Partners in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the firm will post earnings of per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of .

Chicago, IL

