Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bonterra Energy Corp's FY2017 Earnings

Bonterra Energy Corp - Equities researchers at Clarus Securities raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research report issued on Wednesday. Clarus Securities analyst R. Pare now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

