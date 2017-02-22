Cineplex Inc (CGX) Given Consensus Re...

Cineplex Inc (CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of a oeBuya by Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Breeze

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Cineplex Inc with our free daily email newsletter: Shares of Cineplex Inc have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Jan 26 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan 26 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan 23 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan '17 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan '17 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan '17 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC