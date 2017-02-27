BRIEF-Efore signs representation deal...

BRIEF-Efore signs representation deal with Meridian Technical Sales

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Reuters

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

