AlphaGraphics North Austin Acquires Third Franchise, Second Austin Location
Jane Harvey has purchased the AlphaGraphics Midtown franchise, which will close in its current location and open in another Central Austin location within 90 days. Harvey, a member of AlphaGraphics prestigious Gold Circle of top revenue producers within the international company, now owns three AlphaGraphics franchises, two in Austin and one in northwest San Antonio.
