7 things to know now: New planets; SpaceX, Powerball, CPAC

Capt. David Bursten of the Indiana State Police is joined by law enforcement officials from numerous departments to provide the latest details of the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind. German, 14, Williams, 13, were murdered last week while hiking the High Bridge Trail just east of Delphi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.