TSMC Collaborates With Mentor Graphic...

TSMC Collaborates With Mentor Graphics, Enabling Design and...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Mentor developed new Xpedition functionality specifically to support InFO and enable the IC package designer to complete design tasks to TSMC specification. By leveraging the capabilities of both the Calibre and HyperLynxA technologies, the new Xpedition functionality minimizes the designer effort and design rule checking cycles required to achieve a DRC-clean InFO GDS file.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Tue ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan 9 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan 9 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan 3 Anonymous 13
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Nov '16 mreed 58
Importing Paper from China (Nov '08) Nov '16 lyn3333 35
New age banner printing, (Jun '11) Oct '16 Quiening 14
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,834,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC