TSMC Collaborates With Mentor Graphics, Enabling Design and...

Mentor developed new Xpedition functionality specifically to support InFO and enable the IC package designer to complete design tasks to TSMC specification. By leveraging the capabilities of both the Calibre and HyperLynxA technologies, the new Xpedition functionality minimizes the designer effort and design rule checking cycles required to achieve a DRC-clean InFO GDS file.

