To the Archives! Yes, it does snow in Charleston - sometimes
When it snowed March 11, 1960 in Charleston, it was the first time the city had seen snowfall in 16 years. Originally, only 1 to 3 inches of snow was forecast for Saturday, but when it was over, the Lowcountry woke up to 8 inches of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC