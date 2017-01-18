SEC Fines Marketing Company For Perks...

SEC Fines Marketing Company For Perks, Non-GAAP Metric Disclosure Issues

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Securities and Exchange Commission fined MDC Partners , a New York-based marketing company, $1.5 million to settle charges it failed to disclose certain perks granted to its then-CEO, Miles S. Nadal, and for violating disclosure rules for non-GAAP financial metrics. MDC Partners failed to disclose additional personal benefits the company paid on behalf of Nadal such as private aircraft usage, club memberships, cosmetic surgery, yacht and sports car expenses, jewelry, charitable donations, pet care, and personal travel expenses, according to the SEC.

