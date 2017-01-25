RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP
LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 794.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,263 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 163,670 shares during the period.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
