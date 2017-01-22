RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 159,595 shares of the company's stock after selling 516 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC