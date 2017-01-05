RR Donnelley Receives Attestation of ...

RR Donnelley Receives Attestation of Compliance with Hitrust CSF Information Security Framework

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company , a leader in integrated multichannel marketing and business communications, announced today that it is among the first companies to have successfully leveraged and integrated the HITRUST Common Security Framework program into the annual SOC2 audit process. HITRUST CSF is an information security framework created to meet the specific needs of the healthcare industry.

