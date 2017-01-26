Queen & Adam Lambert Announce Massive...

Queen & Adam Lambert Announce Massive North American Tour - Full List Of Dates

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: HollywoodLife

Get ready, because the ever-fabulous Adam Lambert has announced an all new massive 2017 North American tour with Queen. Strap on your platform boots and button up your leather jeans Glamberts! Read on to see the full list of dates! Some things are just meant to go together - like peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, gin and tonic, Adam Lambert and Queen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Jan 26 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan 26 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan 23 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan 10 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan 9 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan 9 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan 3 Anonymous 13
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC