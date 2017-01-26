Queen & Adam Lambert Announce Massive North American Tour - Full List Of Dates
Get ready, because the ever-fabulous Adam Lambert has announced an all new massive 2017 North American tour with Queen. Strap on your platform boots and button up your leather jeans Glamberts! Read on to see the full list of dates! Some things are just meant to go together - like peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, gin and tonic, Adam Lambert and Queen .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC