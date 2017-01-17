Quad Is Top Firm on Morningstar Wisconsin Ticker

Quad/Graphics , headquartered in Sussex, Wis., has made it to the top of the 2016 Morningstar Wisconsin Ticker, which tracks percentage changes in the stock price of Wisconsin's publicly-traded companies, with a price change of 189.03%. Quad/Graphics' stock price almost tripled in 2016, to $26.88 per share from $9.30, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

