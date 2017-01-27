Quad/Graphics to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Fourth...
Quad/Graphics will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics Chairman, President & CEO, and Dave Honan, Quad/Graphics Executive Vice President & CFO.
