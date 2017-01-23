Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
Quad/Graphics Inc. has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
