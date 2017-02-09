Obi Wan-a Job: The Workforce Awakens
Representatives from Semper International, PGSF, NAPCO Media, Domtar Blueline, arifiQ, and Avanti focus on helping printers and Graphic Communications programs understand the current/future workforce needs of Alliance companies, the market, and the next five years with Print Media Centr 's Deborah Corn Show More>> Representatives from Semper International, PGSF, NAPCO Media, Domtar Blueline, arifiQ, and Avanti focus on helping printers and Graphic Communications programs understand the current/future workforce needs of Alliance companies, the market, and the next five years with Print Media Centr 's Deborah Corn at The Printerverse at Graph Expo 2016. To watch the full panel, visit Print Media Centr on YouTube .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
