Middle Tennessee plant closing after four decades
A Gallatin plant that's been operating for 42 years is shutting down. The Tennessean reports that LSC Communications, a spinoff of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., announced the pending closure Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC