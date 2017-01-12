Mentor Graphics Expands Comprehensive...

Mentor Graphics Expands Comprehensive ISO 26262 Qualification Program

12 hrs ago

The program includes the Nucleusi 1 2 SafetyCerti 1 2 real time operating system, the Volcanoi 1 2 VSTAR AUTOSAR operating system and BSW stack, and a growing array of ISO 26262 certified documentation and qualification reports for Mentor tools supporting design and verification of system-on-chip , system, mechanical and thermal applications. The Mentor Safe program enables customers to integrate Mentor tools and software into their safety-critical designs and verification flows at all criticality levels up to and including ASIL D. The latest design automation products certified under the Mentor Safe program are from the company's portfolio of Tessenti 1 2 silicon test and yield analysis tools.

