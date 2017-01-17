Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines ...

Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines Named IEEE Fellow

Dr. Rhines is being recognized for leadership and technology innovation in integrated circuit design and automation. The IEEE Grade of Fellow is conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest.

