MDC Partners Inc. (Mdca) Position Inc...

MDC Partners Inc. (Mdca) Position Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc. by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,330 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Mon Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan 10 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan 9 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan 9 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan 3 Anonymous 13
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Nov '16 mreed 58
Importing Paper from China (Nov '08) Nov '16 lyn3333 35
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC