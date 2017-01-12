Jail in a gilded cage: Forced labor case raises doubts anew
In this Jan. 5, 2017, photo, the home of Dan Zhong is seen in Livingston, N.J. Zhong, a businessman imprisoned on charges that he forced immigrant laborers to do construction at Chinese diplomatic facilities in the U.S. wants permission to turn his New Jersey home into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial. The Metropolitan Detention Center is shown Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC