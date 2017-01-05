Insider Selling: Quad Graphics, Inc (...

Insider Selling: Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Director Sells 69,182 Shares of Stock

Thursday

Quad Graphics, Inc Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 69,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,787,662.88.

Chicago, IL

