Exelon appealing Byron plant's tax assessment again
The tax assessment for Exelon's Byron Generating Station will be on the Ogle County Board of Review docket – again. An appeal for the plant will be heard by the board on Jan. 26. The county assessed the station at $546 million but Exelon says the value should be $295 million.
