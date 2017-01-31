Can FPGAs meet market trading requirements?
Former EVE CEO Luc Burgun explains how he crossed the bridge between hardware emulation and high-frequency trading by riding the FPGA wave. Electronic Design Automation software and hardware are believed to be applicable with market segments apart from semiconductor design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronic Engineering Times Asia.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan 9
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC