Board denies property owner's request for a lower tax bill

The Ogle County Board of Review denied a tax appeal Tuesday that had been filed by the owners of a shuttered Mount Morris printing plant. The board recommended keeping the former Quad Graphics plant assessment the same as last year – $895,912.

