AlphaGraphics Taps Kevin Strand VP of Operations

January 9, 2017 - AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in print and marketing communications solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Strand as Vice President of Operations. With more than 20 years of experience in printing operations, marketing and technology, Strand will lead an enhanced operations support team at AlphaGraphics dedicated to supporting franchisees as the company implements new operational and sales initiatives.

