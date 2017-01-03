AlphaGraphics Taps Kevin Strand VP of Operations
January 9, 2017 - AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in print and marketing communications solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Strand as Vice President of Operations. With more than 20 years of experience in printing operations, marketing and technology, Strand will lead an enhanced operations support team at AlphaGraphics dedicated to supporting franchisees as the company implements new operational and sales initiatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|13
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC