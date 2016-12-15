Zacks: Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
