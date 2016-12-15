The City of West Allis Named Winner in the 2016 WfMC Global Awards...
The recognition is based on the City's innovative approach to its Business Growth and the Housing Affordability and Maintenance Initiatives. The goals of the two initiatives were to align the City with its residents and business owners, to automate and streamline key processes and to enhance collaboration.
