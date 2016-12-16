Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co
Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,503 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
|Courier ends merger deal with Quad/Graphics, to... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|Digital Printing onto cellular substrate (close... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Sep '16
|DebPrints
|1
|Looking to Start Printing on Kraft Bags
|Aug '16
|qprinting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC