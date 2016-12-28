Spark Investment Management LLC Has $5,700,000 Stake in Mentor Graphics Corp.
Spark Investment Management LLC held its stake in Mentor Graphics Corp. during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,600 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
