RR Donnelley Files with the SEC Select Quarterly Historical...
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company announced today it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K which includes quarterly financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and the nine months ended September 30, 2016, adjusted to reflect LSC Communications, Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. as discontinued operations. A link to the Form 8-K is available in the Investors section of As a reminder, RR Donnelley will be presenting at the seventeenth annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" investor conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in New York City, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov 27
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
|Courier ends merger deal with Quad/Graphics, to... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|Digital Printing onto cellular substrate (close... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Sep '16
|DebPrints
|1
|Looking to Start Printing on Kraft Bags
|Aug '16
|qprinting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC