RR Donnelley Files with the SEC Select Quarterly Historical...

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company announced today it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K which includes quarterly financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and the nine months ended September 30, 2016, adjusted to reflect LSC Communications, Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. as discontinued operations. A link to the Form 8-K is available in the Investors section of As a reminder, RR Donnelley will be presenting at the seventeenth annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" investor conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in New York City, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.