Papyrus Software Customer is a Winner in ...
Enterprise software provider ISIS Papyrus Software proudly congratulates another customer as a winner in the 2016 WfMC Global Awards for Excellence in Business Process Management . Sponsored by the Workflow Management Coalition for more than 20 years, these awards recognize user organizations that have demonstrably excelled in implementing innovative business process solutions to meet strategic business objectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov 27
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
|Courier ends merger deal with Quad/Graphics, to... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|Digital Printing onto cellular substrate (close... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Sep '16
|DebPrints
|1
|Looking to Start Printing on Kraft Bags
|Aug '16
|qprinting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC