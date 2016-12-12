Ngam Advisors L.P. Buys 4,506 Shares ...

Ngam Advisors L.P. Buys 4,506 Shares of Multi-Color Corp.

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Daily Political

Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Multi-Color Corp. by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

