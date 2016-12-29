MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Receives Ave...

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

9 hrs ago

MDC Partners Inc. has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Chicago, IL

