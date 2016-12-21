Greenery Named Pantonea s 2017 Color ...

Greenery Named Pantonea s 2017 Color of the Year

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Greenhouse Product News

The color experts at Pantone have selected Greenery as the PANTONE Color of the Year selection for 2017; a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature's greens revive, restore and renew. Illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors, the fortifying attributes of Greenery signals individuals to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate.

