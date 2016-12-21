GLOBALFOUNDRIES Expands Partner Program to Speed Time-to-Market of FDX Solutions
Santa Clara, Calif., December 15, 2016 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES today announced the addition of eight new partners to its growing FDXcelerator Program, including Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. , Amkor Technology , Infosys , Mentor Graphics , Rambus , Sasken , Sonics , and QuickLogic . These new partners join Synopsys, Cadence, INVECAS, VeriSilicon, CEA Leti, Dreamchip, and Encore Semi to provide a suite of services that will enable GLOBALFOUNDRIES customers to rapidly implement 22FDX® system-on-chip designs in low-power applications spanning Internet-of-Things , mobile, RF connectivity, and networking markets.
