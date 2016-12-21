Executive Of The Year: Martin Cass, C...

Executive Of The Year: Martin Cass, CEO, MDC Media Partners, Assembly

Martin Cass may joke that he feels he is being mistaken for that other Martin -- Sorrell -- but he's actually the CEO of Assembly and MDC Media Partners, the media agency umbrella group responsible for expanding MDC's media business from 4% to 14% of its total revenue in a little more than two years. This growth marks an appropriate milestone, and a perfect time to name Cass MediaPost's Media Agency Executive of the Year.

