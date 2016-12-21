Executive Of The Year: Martin Cass, CEO, MDC Media Partners, Assembly
Martin Cass may joke that he feels he is being mistaken for that other Martin -- Sorrell -- but he's actually the CEO of Assembly and MDC Media Partners, the media agency umbrella group responsible for expanding MDC's media business from 4% to 14% of its total revenue in a little more than two years. This growth marks an appropriate milestone, and a perfect time to name Cass MediaPost's Media Agency Executive of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
|Courier ends merger deal with Quad/Graphics, to... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|Digital Printing onto cellular substrate (close... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Sep '16
|DebPrints
|1
|Looking to Start Printing on Kraft Bags
|Aug '16
|qprinting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC