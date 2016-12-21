Customer Message Management Software Key Addition to Communication Suite
Toronto, Ontario, December 8, 2016 Prinova Corp., a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market, today announced its flagship Messagepoint customer message management platform will be a key component of the RR Donnelley Digital Solutions offering. RR Donnelley has been providing the Messagepoint solution to its customers as part of their custom communications solutions for more than five years, and as a result of its ongoing success with Messagepoint they are further integrating the product into their RRDigital offering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OutputLinks.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Nov 27
|mreed
|58
|Importing Paper from China (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|lyn3333
|35
|New age banner printing, (Jun '11)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|14
|Courier ends merger deal with Quad/Graphics, to... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|Digital Printing onto cellular substrate (close... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Quiening
|2
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Sep '16
|DebPrints
|1
|Looking to Start Printing on Kraft Bags
|Aug '16
|qprinting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC