Customer Message Management Software Key Addition to Communication Suite

Tuesday Dec 13

Toronto, Ontario, December 8, 2016 Prinova Corp., a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market, today announced its flagship Messagepoint customer message management platform will be a key component of the RR Donnelley Digital Solutions offering. RR Donnelley has been providing the Messagepoint solution to its customers as part of their custom communications solutions for more than five years, and as a result of its ongoing success with Messagepoint they are further integrating the product into their RRDigital offering.

Chicago, IL

