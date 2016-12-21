Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces 2017 ...

Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces 2017 Operational and Financial Budget and Operations Update for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: World News Report

Bonterra Energy Corp. today announces its 2017 operational and financial budget. In the interests of maintaining a prudent balance between funds flow and capital spending plus dividends, Bonterra has set its 2017 capital expenditures budget at approximately $70 million which will largely be directed to new wells and facility upgrades primarily in the Pembina Cardium area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Nov 27 mreed 58
Importing Paper from China (Nov '08) Nov '16 lyn3333 35
New age banner printing, (Jun '11) Oct '16 Quiening 14
Courier ends merger deal with Quad/Graphics, to... (Feb '15) Oct '16 Quiening 2
Digital Printing onto cellular substrate (close... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Quiening 2
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Sep '16 DebPrints 1
Looking to Start Printing on Kraft Bags Aug '16 qprinting 1
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC